iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Grove Bank & Trust’s 6th Largest Position

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,869 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188,044 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

