iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.92 and last traded at $76.85, with a volume of 3152012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

