iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.35 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $583.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.