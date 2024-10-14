iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.06 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

