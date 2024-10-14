iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is ORG Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,563 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 3.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $23,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 76,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 74,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 55,294 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 691,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 104,990 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $46.24. 281,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,667. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

