iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,218,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 320,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,868. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

