iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.85 and last traded at $93.26, with a volume of 5191578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Westwind Capital grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 345.5% during the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

