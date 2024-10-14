iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
GNMA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,157. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF
About iShares GNMA Bond ETF
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
