iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GNMA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,157. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 409,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 225,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 159,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 131,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

