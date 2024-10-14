iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Down 31.5% in September

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance

UAE traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,998. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

