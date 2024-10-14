iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $207.41 and last traded at $208.93, with a volume of 343922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.36.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

