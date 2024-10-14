iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after acquiring an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 630,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.54. 316,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

