iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $313,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $597,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.72. 77,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,674. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.