iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after buying an additional 183,480 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,602,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,062,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $286.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $291.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

