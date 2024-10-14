iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,912 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after buying an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $198.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $198.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
