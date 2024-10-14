iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.02, with a volume of 73291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $801.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

