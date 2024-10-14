iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 68,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IYW traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.13. The company had a trading volume of 65,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,767. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.32. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

