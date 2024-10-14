iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $3,024,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

