iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,433,160 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

