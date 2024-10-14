Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 341,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ITRM stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,428. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. On average, research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
