Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $169,941.34 and $7.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,637.73 or 1.00020870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007453 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009993 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

