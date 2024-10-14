Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $169,902.43 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $169,902.43 and approximately $7.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,957.15 or 0.99993831 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007341 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009993 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

