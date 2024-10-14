JFrog’s (FROG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.19. 416,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,058. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.94. JFrog has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,627,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,562,776. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,627,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,562,776. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,847 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 116.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 12.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in JFrog by 53.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

