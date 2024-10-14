JMP Securities Raises Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target to $45.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATLC

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $315.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,339.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $78,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,339.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,151.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.