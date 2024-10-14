JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBJP opened at $58.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

