Kaspa (KAS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.38 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and $40.38 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,914,631,371 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,922,303,619.302055. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13486235 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $27,674,878.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

