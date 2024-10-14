Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 199.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 140,815 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $984,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 190.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 43,809 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6,252.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 499,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,070. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,528.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,528.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at $828,114.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,251 shares of company stock worth $1,365,292 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

