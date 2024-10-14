Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AECOM by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1,082.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 102.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 117,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1,717.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.
AECOM Stock Performance
Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.43. 261,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,184.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $106.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -977.78%.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
