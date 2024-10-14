Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 64.5% during the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 23.5% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V traded up $3.17 on Monday, hitting $281.01. 1,670,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.