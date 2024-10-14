Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $84,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.26. 2,898,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,499,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

