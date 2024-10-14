Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after buying an additional 1,337,053 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 264.9% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 459,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 333,797 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 164,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 55,915 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a market cap of $528.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

