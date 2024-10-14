Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 2,542 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFSV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 288,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,373. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

