Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 3,159 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,374,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,971,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.49. 1,867,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,849. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

