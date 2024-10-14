Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTGC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 921.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,492. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.