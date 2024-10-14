Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 331,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.01. 1,966,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

