Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $383.35 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. Kava has a total market cap of $383.35 million and $10.49 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,688 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

