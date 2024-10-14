KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 3,475,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,317,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on KE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Get KE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BEKE

KE Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.71.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at $135,880,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $70,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,734,000 after buying an additional 4,736,152 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of KE by 180.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,188,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KE by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,418 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.