Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 93.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 45,954 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,135,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.1% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

