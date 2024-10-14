KeyCorp Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $110.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $98.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Pentair by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Pentair by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pentair by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Pentair by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

