Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.18.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 144,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

