Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 1621197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 144,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

