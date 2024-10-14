Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Kish Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Kish Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS KISB opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. Kish Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $32.70.
About Kish Bancorp
