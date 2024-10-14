Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Kish Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Kish Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS KISB opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. Kish Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

About Kish Bancorp

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts. The company's loan products comprises home equity, personal, student, equipment and term, commercial real estate, agricultural, and professional loans, as well as lines of credit, letters of credit, and mortgage and credit card services.

