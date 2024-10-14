Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the September 15th total of 573,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,031.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,942,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 40.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 149.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

