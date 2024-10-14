Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,329 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

