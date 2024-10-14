Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,537 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 57,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

