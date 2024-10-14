Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,394,000 after buying an additional 565,511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,395,000 after acquiring an additional 212,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,917,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $161.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $161.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.23.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

