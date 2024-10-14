Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,901 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FI opened at $190.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day moving average is $159.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.23.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.84.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

