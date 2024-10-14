Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. American Trust purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $110.46 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.56.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.925 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

