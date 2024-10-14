Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 189.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

