Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 62,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,044,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 83,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VXF opened at $184.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.46. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $184.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.