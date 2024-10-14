Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 55.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Oracle stock opened at $175.77 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The stock has a market cap of $484.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

